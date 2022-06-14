New Oriental teaches English…through steak sales

Chinese edtech company New Oriental has discovered a workaround to survive Beijing’s ban on companies profiting from teaching school curriculum subjects by combining language classes with product sales, reports the Financial Times.

Teachers using English lessons to sell steaks have become a viral hit, with clips of classes offered by New Oriental teachers jumping to the top of ByteDance’s Douyin app, TikTok’s sister app in China.

Data from Douyin’s research platform showed that New Oriental’s live streaming channel gained more than 1.5 million followers between Thursday and Saturday. Teachers increased their goods sales by RMB 19 million ($2.8 million) over the three-day period, according to Chinese media. During a recent session, New Oriental teacher-come-tout Dong Yuhui taught viewers how to count steaks and seasonings in English.