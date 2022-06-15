Smaller HK IPO for GoGoX to go ahead

GoGoX Holdings, which provides logistics services through an internet platform, will kick off its initial public offering on Wednesday, seeking to raise up to HK$671 million ($85.5 million), well short of its initial targets of around $500 million amid conditions that have led to an IPO drought, reports the South China Morning Post .

The share sale by the Beijing-based firm comes amid a global dry-spell that has seen funds raised by leading IPO hubs such as Hong Kong and New York tumble by 90% in the first half of the year.

The online intracity logistics platform is now aiming to sell 31.2 million shares at HK$21.50. Its retail offering will end Friday, and trading on the main board under the ticker “2246” is slated to begin on June 24.