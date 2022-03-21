New Shanghai R&D center for Mercedes-Benz

German carmaker Mercedes-Benz Group AG announced the opening of a new research and development (R&D) center in Shanghai that will work to develop mobility technology, reports Nikkei Asia . The center, its second R&D facility in China, will work in tech fields such as connectivity, automated driving and big data, the company said in a statement.

Mercedes-Benz did not elaborate on the size of its investment in the new tech center, nor how many engineers it plans to eventually hire for the new location. It said in the statement it is “aiming to attract hundreds of new tech talents.”

The establishment of a new Shanghai tech center follows a move last year by the German premium carmaker to significantly upgrade its R&D capabilities in Beijing by opening a new R&D facility in China’s capital.