Shangahi Disney Resort faces COVID closure

The Shanghai Disney Resort has announced it will close until further notice from Monday due to the current outbreak of the coronavirus pandemic in China, reports Reuters . “Due to the current pandemic situation, Shanghai Disney Resort, including Shanghai Disneyland, Disneytown and Wishing Star Park will be temporarily closed from Monday, March 21, 2022,” it said in a statement.

“We will continue to monitor the pandemic situation and consult local authorities, and will notify guests as soon as we have a confirmed date to resume operations,” it added.

China is fighting its biggest wave of locally transmitted COVID cases since it contained the initial outbreak centered on Wuhan in 2020. Shanghai has shut schools and launched a city-wide testing program that has seen dozens of residential compounds sealed off for at least 48 hours.