NIO launches SUV to compete with BMW, Audi

China’s smart electric vehicle (EV) start-up Nio has launched a luxury midsize sport-utility vehicle (SUV) that can go as far as 650 kilometers on a single charge, as it takes the fight to conventional marquees such as BMW and Audi in the world’s largest automotive market, reports the South China Morning Post .

The ES7, a large five-seat SUV based on the company’s new NT 2.0 platform, will be delivered to customers in late August, by which time it is hoped that damaged automotive supply chains due to Covid-19 pandemic curbs will be fully restored.

“In terms of features and specifications, the ES7 will prove to be a glass ceiling for any other electric or conventional internal combustion engine (ICE) carmaker to break in the luxury SUV segment,” said William Li, co-founder and chief executive of Nio in an online launch event on Wednesday, adding that the company was well prepared to deliver vehicles to customers promptly.