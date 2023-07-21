Nio to offer solid-state battery

Chinese electric vehicle (EV) start-up Nio is gearing up to launch its much-anticipated solid-state battery that can provide the world’s longest driving range, giving it an edge in the highly competitive market, reports the South China Morning Post . The battery, which was first unveiled in January 2021, will only be rented to Nio car users, and will be available soon, president Qin Lihong said at a media briefing on Thursday, without providing an exact date.

“The preparations for the 150 kilowatt-hour (kWh) battery pack have been [going according to schedule],” he said. While Qin did not give details about the battery’s rental costs, he said Nio clients can expect it to be affordable.

The battery from Beijing WeLion New Energy Technology costs RMB 300,000 ($41,829) to produce.