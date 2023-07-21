Record levels of Russian oil imported by China

China is importing record volumes of oil despite a weak economy as it takes advantage of cheap Russian crude to build stockpiles and export refined products, reports the Financial Times . The rise in oil imports to record levels this year comes against the backdrop of a faltering recovery in the world’s second-largest economy.

It shows how sanctions on Russia are reshaping global oil markets, with China getting a double benefit of cheap crude for itself and the opportunity to boost exports.

For the first half of 2023, China imported 11.4 million barrels per day of crude oil, up 11.7% year on year and up 15.3% compared with pre-Covid levels, according to Financial Times calculations based on customs data.