“Normal pipeline” resuming for video game launches

Spring has arrived for the world’s largest video gaming market with a “normal pipeline” resuming for the launch of new games as Beijing continues to ease its industry crackdown, analysts say, reports the South China Morning Post .

Leading Chinese video game companies Tencent Holdings, NetEase and miHoYo, have started to test and launch at least a dozen mobile and PC titles in recent months, as the market continues to recover from a winter of intense regulatory scrutiny.

Tencent is scheduled to bring several PC games to China in March and April, including Valorant and Lost Ark. Valorant is a shooter game developed by Tencent subsidiary Riot Games and was first launched in 2020 to global users, with roughly 23 million monthly active players by the end of 2022, according to data from game statistics agency ActivePlayer.