Tesla set to miss Shanghai Autoshow

Tesla will not occupy a booth at China’s largest annual autoshow to be held next week in Shanghai, according to plans published by the event’s organisers, reports Reuters . The financial hub is set to host Auto Shanghai between April 18-27. It is Asia’s largest auto show where brands from BYD to Volkswagen are expected to show off their latest models and technologies.

Tesla, which has a large electric vehicle factory in Shanghai, has attended the show in past years. In 2021, the company’s stage at the auto show made headlines when an unhappy customer clambered atop a Tesla being displayed to protest its handling of her complaints about malfunctioning brakes.

The incident led to fierce criticism of Tesla in state media and the company eventually issued a rare apology for not addressing customer complaints in a timely manner.