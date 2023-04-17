Tesla set to miss Shanghai Autoshow

Tesla will not occupy a booth at China’s largest annual autoshow to be held next week in Shanghai, according to plans published by the event’s organisers, reports Reuters. The financial hub is set to host Auto Shanghai between April 18-27. It is Asia’s largest auto show where brands from BYD to Volkswagen are expected to show off their latest models and technologies.
Tesla, which has a large electric vehicle factory in Shanghai, has attended the show in past years. In 2021, the company’s stage at the auto show made headlines when an unhappy customer clambered atop a Tesla being displayed to protest its handling of her complaints about malfunctioning brakes.
The incident led to fierce criticism of Tesla in state media and the company eventually issued a rare apology for not addressing customer complaints in a timely manner.
You must log in to post a comment.