Plant-based faux meat maker Beyond Meat shifts production lines to China

Serving as the faux meat supplier for Starbucks plant-based menu is not enough for Beyond Meat’s China ambitions. The US fake meat maker is now moving some of its production lines to China as well, a country with an estimated 50 million vegetarians, reported Caixin.

Beyond Meat (Jiaxing) Food, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Beyond Meat, is building two production facilities in Jiaxing Economic and Technological Development Zone, which is close to the financial hub of Shanghai, according to a company statement released on Tuesday.

Trial production is expected to begin within months, with full production set to be realized in early 2021, the statement said, stressing that the move makes Beyond Meat the first foreign plant-based meat maker to establish a major manufacturing facility in China.