Polls show Chinese work-life balance priority shifting

Nearly two-thirds of Chinese consumers have come to value their private lives more than success at work to a greater degree than before the pandemic, according to poll results released Thursday, reports Nikkei Asia . The survey by the Hakuhodo Institute of Life and Living Shanghai—an arm of Japanese ad agency Hakuhodo DY Holdings—and the Advertising School at the Communication University of China looked at changes in consumer views and attitudes between 2019 and 2023.

Many have been struggling to find work amid a slowing economy and job cuts at tech companies. Asked about prospects for career advancement, 41% said they see less room for promotion than they did before 2019, while 37% see no difference.

Respondents showed less interest in learning skills for work, focusing more on personal pursuits. A total of 45% said that compared with five years ago, they feel more like they spend too much time on their smartphones, double the share who said they do not.