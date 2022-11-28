Prospective iPhone buyers stymied on Black Friday

Many shoppers looking for Apple’s latest high-end phones returned empty-handed from its stores this Black Friday as the technology company struggles with production snafus in China, reports the South China Morning Post . The “iPhone shortages are accelerating and were front and centre…on Black Friday across many retailers, Apple Stores, and online channels,” Wedbush analyst Dan Ives wrote in a note.

“We believe many Apple Stores now have iPhone 14 Pro shortages based on model or colour or storage of up to 25-30% below normal heading into a typical December, which is not a good sign heading into holiday season for Cupertino,” he said referring to Apple’s headquarters.

Shares of Apple ended down 2% after a source at its supplier Foxconn told Reuters on Friday that iPhone production could be further hit due to worker unrest at the plant.