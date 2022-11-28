Prospective iPhone buyers stymied on Black Friday

Many shoppers looking for Apple’s latest high-end phones returned empty-handed from its stores this Black Friday as the technology company struggles with production snafus in China, reports the South China Morning Post. The “iPhone shortages are accelerating and were front and centre…on Black Friday across many retailers, Apple Stores, and online channels,” Wedbush analyst Dan Ives wrote in a note.
“We believe many Apple Stores now have iPhone 14 Pro shortages based on model or colour or storage of up to 25-30% below normal heading into a typical December, which is not a good sign heading into holiday season for Cupertino,” he said referring to Apple’s headquarters.
Shares of Apple ended down 2% after a source at its supplier Foxconn told Reuters on Friday that iPhone production could be further hit due to worker unrest at the plant.
