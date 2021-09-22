Record high for cross-border yuan settlements

Cross-border settlements in Chinese yuan totaled RMB 28.39 trillion ($4.39 trillion) in 2020, up 44.3% from the previous year, according to the People’s Bank of China, reports Caixin . Settlements in the Chinese currency accounted for 46.2% of overall cross-border settlements, 8% higher than in 2019 and reaching a record high.

The expansion of cross-border yuan settlements is continuing this year. In the first half, the amount totaled RMB 17.57 trillion, accounting for 48.2% of total cross-border settlements, 2.4% higher than in the same period last year.

China has stepped up efforts to promote international use of the yuan with a series of reform measures in a bid to reduce reliance on the US dollar in trade and investment settlements.