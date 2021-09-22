Didi denies rumors of President’s exit

Chinese ride-hailing giant Didi Chuxing has denied a Reuters report that its co-founder and president Jean Liu is leaving the company, reports the South China Morning Post . Reuters reported on Monday that, according to two sources familiar with the matter, Liu had told some close associates that she intended to step down and that she expected the government to eventually take control of Didi and appoint new management.

The Chinese ride-hailing giant faces intense regulatory scrutiny following its New York listing earlier this year and saw its shares plunge 6.6% on the New York Stock Exchange on Monday.

Sources briefed on the matter told Reuters that Liu, a former Goldman Sachs banker, informed a couple of executives close to her that she planned to leave and encouraged them to start looking for new opportunities as well.