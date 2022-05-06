Regal Hotels turns to metaverse for meetings

The post-Covid future of corporate events and industry conferences will be a dual-track of simultaneous in-person and metaversal meetings, according to the head of Regal Hotels, which is preparing to host virtual events in The Sandbox, reports the South China Morning Post .

As the first listed property group in the city to invest in virtual land in Mega City, a Hong Kong-inspired cultural hub within blockchain gaming platform The Sandbox, Regal Hotels has big plans for the green metropolis it is building there, said vice-chairman and managing director Poman Lo.

It is preparing to launch a virtual convention centre whereby large-scale industry conferences could be live-streamed to the attendees, and unlike online conferencing platforms such as Zoom or Microsoft’s Teams, participants would be able to network and meet new business partners in the form of avatars, she said.