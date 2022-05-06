Labour Day travel and spending take a hit due to Covid

This year’s Chinese Labour Day holiday saw travelers in the country spend 43% less over the five days than during the same period last year. The drop can mostly be credited to the tightening of Covid prevention measures around the country and their effects on consumption, reports Reuters .

The Ministry of Culture and Tourism said on Wednesday that Chinese domestic travel revenue tumbled to RMB 64.7 billion ($9.78 billion), and the 160 million trips made over the holiday marked a 30.2% year-on-year decrease.

The Labour Day holiday from April 30 to May 4 is traditionally one of China’s busiest tourist seasons as spring moves into summer but it was disrupted this year by efforts to fight China’s largest COVID outbreak since the virus emerged in Wuhan in late 2019.