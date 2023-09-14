Salaries delayed for bus drivers in Tianjin

Complaints of delayed salary and benefit payments to bus drivers in Tianjin sparked concerns over the public transport system’s financial health in the city of 13.6 million people near Beijing, reports Caixin .

Employees of Tianjin Transportation Group, which operates the city’s bus system, filed complaints online in recent months about delayed payments, drawing wide public attention. An employee told Caixin that the company missed salary payments to bus drivers and other staffers since June. It also suspended social welfare payments since August, the person said.