Samsung flies phone parts to Vietnam after coronavirus hits supply chain

Samsung has begun flying electronic components for its latest Galaxy phones from China to its factories in Vietnam as it grapples with sweeping supply chain disruptions caused by coronavirus, reported the Financial Times.

“The Vietnamese government is restricting the daily transport volume from China to Vietnam through land routes, but we’re coping with it by increasing parts supplies from China via planes and shipping,” said an FT source.

“We are making our best effort to minimise the impact on our operations,” a Samsung spokesperson said, adding that production had not yet been slowed.