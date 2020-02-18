China virus threatens global antibiotics supply: EU Chamber of Commerce

The world could face a shortage of antibiotics if the pharmaceutical industry’s supply problems posed by the coronavirus outbreak in China cannot soon be resolved, the head of a European business group in China warned on Tuesday, reported Reuters.

EU Chamber of Commerce President Joerg Wuttke told a roundtable in Beijing that the synchronization of supplies in China was being hampered by the outbreak, also highlighting problems in the car industry, while inventories were surging.

He also noted that companies were running out of packaging material and faced challenges with regulatory uncertainties.