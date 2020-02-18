Securities regulator vows to keep IPO money flowing despite epidemic

China’s top securities regulator said it would maintain a normal pace in reviewing proposed listings so that new share sales won’t be hurt by the coronavirus epidemic, reported Caixin.

The China Securities Regulatory Commission (CSRC) will meet to review initial public offerings (IPOs) at an appropriate time based on the virus situation and will maintain consistency in such reviews, said Caixin sources.

The securities regulator reaffirmed its support for companies’ need for funding to cope with the slowing economy and damage from the epidemic. Yan Qingmin, deputy chairman of the CSRC, said on Saturday at a press briefing that the commission would ensure normal reviews of IPOs and merger and acquisition deals. The commission also established a special channel for virus-stricken companies to raise funds through bond and securities sales, Yan said.