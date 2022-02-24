Satirical NFTs prove popular despite developers’ warnings

Chinese buyers have snapped up a set of satirical non-fungible tokens (NFTs) whose developers had warned buyers that they were just there to “sell pictures” and that they were likely to just “take the money and run,” reports the South China Morning Post . Selling out within the first hour, the project highlighted the get-rich-quick mindset surrounding the NFT market, where there are increasing numbers of scams taking place. Each NFT was priced at 0.01 ether, or roughly $27.

The project, named “Domestically made conscience,” on Wednesday started selling a collection of 1,000 roughly sketched cartoon profile images. The project described these NFTs as “specifically prepared for Chinese people,” while confidently assuring that the Chinese team behind the project will not scam their fellow countrymen, according to its website.

“If you don’t have the money but really like the collection, we suggest that you right click and download the pictures,” the project’s website said. “Please don’t borrow money or sell your house to participate.”