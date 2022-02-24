Tesla plans Shanghai production expansion

Elon Musk’s EV maker Tesla has submitted plans to develop parts production in its Shanghai factory in order to meet increasing demand for exports, reports Reuters . The US-based EV-manufacturer will add production workshops, increase the number of workers and lengthen the time equipment is operational.

Exact figures were redacted from the document that Tesla submitted to the city government, which was filed on Tuesday. Tesla did not respond to a request for comment. Tesla’s Shanghai factory currently has the capacity to produce a combined 450,000 Model 3 and Model Y vehicles a year.

Last year, it sold over 470,000 China-made cars. Xinhua news agency has reported that more than 160,000 Tesla China-made cars were sold overseas in 2021.