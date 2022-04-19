Semiconductor production drops again

Total semiconductor output in China declined in March from the previous two months, held back by covid-related manufacturing disruptions, reports the South China Morning Post . The country’s production of integrated circuits (ICs) last month dropped 5.1% from a year earlier to 28.5 billion units, compared with a 1.2% decrease in the January-February period, according to data released by the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) on Monday. The agency, which did not provide a breakdown of chip types, does not publish separate monthly data for January or February.

That marked a sharp contrast from March last year, when the total chip output surged 37.4% to 29.1 billion units. NBS data showed that China’s overall first-quarter IC output reached 80.7 billion units, a 4.2% decrease from the same period last year.

“The latest lockdown in Shanghai has further aggravated the situation by disrupting logistics and clogging up supply chains, which has affected many small and medium-sized enterprises,” said William Wang, chief executive at Shanghai-based semiconductor manufacturing consultancy IC Cafe.