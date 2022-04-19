China coal output rises sharply

Coal output in China increased by 15% year-on-year in March, with daily production reaching record levels, thanks to Beijing’s calls for a steady market supply, reports Reuters . China churned out 395.79 million tonnes of coal last month, data from the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) showed on Monday, equivalent to 12.77 million tonnes per day.

That compares with 10.99 million tonnes per day in March 2021, and 11.64 million tonnes per day for the first two months of 2022.

China has targeted daily coal production at 12.6 million tonnes this year, as Beijing has prioritized energy security in the wake of geopolitical uncertainties caused by the Ukraine conflict. Output over the first quarter of the year reached 1.08 billion tonnes, up 10% on the year, NBS data showed.