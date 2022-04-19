President of China Merchants Bank steps down

Tian Huiyu, president of China Merchants Bank, is relinquishing their role after an almost nine-year tenure that brought the organization to the top of the country’s retail banking sector, reports Bloomberg . Tian, 56, was relieved from his current role and will be assigned to another unspecified post, effective immediately, the Shenzhen-based bank said in a statement Monday. Wang Liang, chief financial officer and board secretary of Merchants Bank, will assume Tian’s duty in the interim, according to the statement.

Shares of Merchants Bank slumped 7.4% in Shanghai on Monday, the most in nearly seven years, amid unverified social media reports that Tian was assisting a probe. The stock has lost 11% this year, making it the worst performer among publicly-traded banks on the mainland.

Tian didn’t join the board meeting held on Monday due to personal reasons, according to the statement.