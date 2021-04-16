Shanghai half marathon ditches Adidas shirts ahead of Sunday’s race

The Shanghai Half Marathon, scheduled for Sunday, has scrapped plans to provide runners with Adidas-branded T-shirts, according to messages sent to participants, as the German firm remains under pressure in China over comments it made on cotton from the country’s western Xinjiang region, reported Reuters.

In a text message seen by Reuters, participants were told by the organizer there would be no shirts in the racing kits that runners should pick up on Friday or Saturday.

“We are deeply sorry about this change,” the message said, adding that participants would receive a RMB 60 ($9.19) refund on their entrance fee, or could choose to withdraw from the race and get a RMB 160 refund.