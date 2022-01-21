Shanghai offers chip incentives

The Shanghai municipal government is offering a number of large incentives to attract companies and talent along the semiconductor supply chain, as part of the country’s plan to speed up domestic chip industry progress, reports the South China Morning Post . According to a government policy document published on Wednesday, the Shanghai government will subsidize up to 30% of investment—up to a total of RMB 100 million ($15 million)—in semiconductor materials and equipment projects in the city.

It will also subsidize 30% of investment in chip software projects, such as electronic design automation (EDA) tools, up to the ceiling of RMB 100 million.

The same 30% subsidy policy also applies to tape-out—where semiconductors are tested for flaws before they are sent for mass manufacturing—for chips with nodes less than 28-nanometres.