Shein launches second-hand trading service

Chinese online fast-fashion retailer Shein, whose rapid international growth helped it become one of the world’s most valuable start-ups, has made second-hand trading of its clothes a new feature on its app amid criticism about sustainability in its operations, reports the South China Morning Post .

The new service called Shein Exchange lets users “buy and sell previously owned Shein products,” and is only available in the United States, the company said in a statement on Tuesday. It said the move forms part of the company’s “larger commitment to address the ongoing issues of textile waste.”

Founded in 2008 in the eastern city of Nanjing by former wedding dress exporter Chris Xu, Shein this year became the world’s largest online fast-fashion retailer. In 2021, it unseated Spain’s Zara and Sweden’s H&M Hennes & Mauritz as the top-selling fast-fashion retailer in the US.