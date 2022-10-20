Logan further delays bond payment

A unit of Chinese developer Logan Group is delaying payment that’s part of an onshore bond’s extension plan, the latest sign that liquidity continues to deteriorate in the sector, reports Bloomberg .

Shenzhen Logan Holdings said in an exchange filing it would delay RMB 140 million ($19.4 million) of principal and interest due Wednesday as part of a monthly installment plan approved in March. The firm intends to accelerate fund-raising during a 30-day grace period to make the payment.

Cash-starved developers have led a record amount of missed payments on dollar notes this year, while defaults on onshore bonds have fallen sharply as many builders resort to debt extensions. Logan Group, China’s 31st-largest developer by contracted sales, highlights the difficulty for some to meet pushed-out obligations on local debt. Last month, Jinke Properties Group delayed partial repayment of an extended yuan bond.