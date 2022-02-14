Shein planning $2bn Guangzhou supply chain base

Fast-growing Chinese fast-fashion retailer Shein plans to develop an RMB 15 billion ($2.3 billion) global supply chain base in the southern Chinese city of Guangzhou, reports the South China Morning Post .

The project will cover an area as big as three football fields, according to an official list published Tuesday by the provincial Development and Reform Commission, showing key construction projects slated for 2022 in Guangzhou. As of Friday, however, the document could no longer be found on the government website.

Founded in 2008 in the eastern city of Nanjing by former wedding dress exporter Chris Xu, Shein now sells women and men’s wear, accessories, and beauty products in more than 200 countries.