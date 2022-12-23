Silicon wafer prices plunge

Silicon wafer prices have plunged over the past few weeks as manufacturers passed on savings on raw materials to their customers amid a looming glut in China’s solar panel supply chain, industry data show, reports Caixin .

On Wednesday, the average prices of two key types of wafers each fell by 10% or more in the past week, according to data from InfoLink Consulting, a consultancy. Their prices were down 18% and 24.6% respectively from a month before.

Wafer-makers have slowed production as their inventories have grown, analysts at China Non-Ferrous Metals Industry Association said in a Wednesday note. Domestic demand has also weakened, dragging down prices along the industrial chain.