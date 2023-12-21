Sinochem buys Venezuelan oil after US suspends sanctions

China’s Sinochem Corp has bought a million barrels of Venezuelan crude oil for arrival in December, a rare purchase as the state oil and chemicals group capitalises on Washington’s suspension of sanctions on the South American producer, reports Reuters . In mid-October, Washington suspended sanctions on Venezuela’s oil and gas exports for six months, prompting a flurry of spot trades of crude and fuel through Western traders such as Trafigura and Vitol as well as middlemen.

Sinochem has agreed to buy the cargo of heavy Venezuelan Merey crude at a discount of $11 a barrel to dated Brent crude on a delivered ex-ship (DES) basis, three traders with knowledge of the purchase told Reuters.

The cargo is for delivery to Sinochem’s Changyi refinery in the eastern province of Shandong, one of several it runs in the refining hub after a state-mandated merger with ChemChina.