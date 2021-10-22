Suppliers for Huawei, SMIC received billions in licenses for US products

Despite the US trade blacklist, suppliers to embattled telecoms giant Huawei and China’s largest chipmaker SMIC received billions of dollars worth of licenses from November through April to sell them goods and technology, reports Reuters .

According to documents seen by Reuters, 113 export licenses worth $61 billion were approved for suppliers to ship products to Huawei while another 188 licenses valued at nearly $42 billion were greenlighted for Semiconductor Manufacturing International Corp (SMIC).

The data also showed that more than 9 out of 10 license applications were granted to SMIC suppliers while 69% of requests to ship to Huawei were approved over the same period.