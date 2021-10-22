Tesla sets earnings record thanks to Chinese demand

Electric vehicle (EV) manufacturer Tesla has posted record profits and revenue for the third quarter despite the supply chain issues plaguing carmakers, reports Nikkei . For the three months ending in September, Tesla reported $1.62 billion in profit, an all-time high, and more than quadrupled the $331 million in the same period last year. It registered $13.76 billion in revenue, up 57% from a year earlier, which is also a record for the American EV maker.

Tesla has China to thank for the record-beating quarter, as the country has been fueling both demand and production.

The company does not break down deliveries by country but, according to data from the China Passenger Car Association (CPCA), 133,238 vehicles were shipped from Tesla’s Shanghai Gigafactory in the July to September quarter, including 59,579 units for export and 73,659 were sold domestically.