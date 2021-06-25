Swedish court upholds Huawei ban

A Swedish administrative court sustained a local government ban on the inclusion of Chinese tech giant Huawei’s equipment in the country’s 5G infrastructure on Tuesday, reported Caixin.

The company, Huawei Technologies, has made it clear that it is strongly considering continuing legal action due to the fact that the administrative court ruling is not final. In a company statement, it argued that the Swedish Post and Telecom Authority (PTS) failed to provide any evidence that proved Huawei’s security problems during the trial.

The court’s finding is another blow to Huawei’s business expansion in Europe. It is the company’s second unsuccessful appeal after the Swedish government, citing national security concerns, barred local telecom operators last October from using 5G equipment produced by Huawei and another telecom-equipment maker ZTE Corp. in their 5G spectrum auction bids. The British government has issued similar bans.