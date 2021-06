Kuaishou Technology, the developer of a short video app and rival to TikTok and parent company ByteDance, has amassed 1 billion monthly active users (MAUs), reported Reuters.

Reuters report the number being announced in a statement by Kuaishou chief executive Su Hua on Wednesday. The Tencent-backed company operates Kuaishou for the Chinese market, and Kwai and Snack Video for markets outside China.