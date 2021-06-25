Value target for Didi IPO between $62 billion and $67 billion

Chinese ride-hailing company Didi Global, is aiming to reach a valuation of between $62 billion and $67 billion its upcoming initial public offering (IPO), reports the Wall Street Journal.
Reporting on Didi’s latest public filing, the WSJ continues by saying that the full valuation could pass $70 billion if restricted stock units are included in the number.
The filing said that the company seeks to raise $3.9 billion in the IPO by selling 288 million American depositary shares, with a price midpoint of $13-$14.
Didi, which recently changed its corporate name, has said it would use the money it raises to invest in technology, grow its business outside of China and introduce new products.
