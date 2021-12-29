Tencent increases short video prominence on WeChat

Chinese tech giant Tencent is increasing the prominence of short video content on its super app WeChat, as the company seeks to further challenge its rival, and TikTok owner, ByteDance, reports the South China Morning Post . WeChat now displays short videos in its subscription section, which previously showed only the latest articles and live streams of public accounts that a user follows.

The change, which began as a trial feature earlier this month, makes it much easier for users to access short videos published by these accounts. WeChat has made several moves to push content in its short video offering “Channels,” which is a latecomer to the content category compared to Douyin, the Chinese sibling of TikTok that has more than 600 million daily active users.

While WeChat boasts 1.2 billion monthly active users, it has never revealed how many of them actively engage with Channels. Estimates from research firms suggest that Channels had more than 450 million daily active users in October.