Zeekr and Waymo combine for driverless taxi venture

Zeeker, the premium electric vehicle brand owned by China’s Geely Holding, has announced it will manufacture electric vehicles for Waymo, Alphabet Inc’s self-driving unit. The vehicles will be used as full autonomous ride-hailing vehicles in the US, reports Reuters . The vehicles will be designed and developed at Zeekr’s facility in Sweden, and later integrated with Waymo’s self-driving technology, Geely said on Tuesday.

Waymo said it would introduce the vehicles to US roads “in the years to come.” Concept images Waymo published on Tuesday show a roomy, low-to-the-ground minivan with seating for about five riders and sliding doors on each side serving as the lone entryways.

Waymo is the first and only fully driverless taxi service in the United States. It has driven thousands of people since launching the service a year ago in Phoenix.