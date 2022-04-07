Tencent still top of mobile gaming earners

Honour of Kings, PUBG Mobile and Genshin Impact, China’s largest mobile games, remain the highest earning global titles this year amid a prolonged suspension of new video game licenses and difficult gaming market conditions, reports the South China Morning Post .

Tencent Holdings, the world’s largest video gaming company, continued its reign at the top of Sensor Tower’s list of top mobile games by revenue based on income from Apple’s iOS App Store and Google Play. Its Honour of Kings and PUBG Mobile titles raked in $735.4 million and $643 million in the first quarter, respectively.

Genshin Impact, a more recent title from Shanghai-based miHoYo, ranked third with $551 million in player spending, according to the analytics firm. The game from Tencent’s much smaller, decade-old rival has been an unlikely success story overseas. When released in September 2020, analysts said Genshin Impact had the largest international launch ever for a Chinese game.