Tencent’s WeChat suspends new user registration for security compliance

Tencent’s WeChat has temporarily suspended registration of new users in mainland China as it undergoes a technical upgrade “to align with relevant laws and regulations”, China’s dominant instant messaging platform said on Tuesday, reported Reuters.

“We are currently upgrading our security technology to align with all relevant laws and regulations,” the company said in a statement to Reuters.

“During this time, registration of new Weixin [the Chinese name for WeChat] personal and official accounts has been temporarily suspended. Registration services will be restored after the upgrade is complete, which is expected in early August,” the company said.