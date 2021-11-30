Tesla to increase Shanghai plant production

Electric vehicle (EV) manufacturer Tesla has announced plans to increase production at its Shanghai plant, adding workshops and staff as the company increases its investment in the world’s biggest EV market, reports Caixin . The EV maker will build multiple new workshops for stamping, painting, automotive body production and final assembly, according to an environmental impact report published by Tesla on a local government information disclosure platform.

As part of the expansion, the plant will add 4,000 new employees, bringing the total number of staff it can employ at one time to 19,000. The report said the expansion will not change the models produced by the factory, which started delivering cars in January 2020.

No details were provided about how much the expansion will cost, how much production capacity it will add, or when the new capacity might come online.