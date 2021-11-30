Two Chinese internet giants looking to raise $1bn

Two of China’s internet giants, microblogging platform Weibo and the NetEase-backed music streaming site Cloud Village, have set their sights on raising close to $1 billion between them in initial public offerings on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange, reports the South China Morning Post .

Weibo, often dubbed the Twitter of China, is selling 11 million shares at a maximum price of HK$388 each ($49.75), which could help it raise up to $547.3 million ahead of what would be its secondary listing on Hong Kong’s main board.

Meanwhile, Cloud Village has priced its Hong Kong IPO at HK$205 ($26.29) per share, helping it to raise about $421 million.