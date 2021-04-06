Tesla’s first quarter deliveries beat expectations on strong China reception

Tesla delivered more cars than expected in the first quarter, buoyed by sales in China, a strong start to a year in which CEO Elon Musk will be scaling global operations and building two more factories, reported Bloomberg.

The maker of electric vehicles delivered 184,800 cars worldwide in the first three months of the year, up from 180,570 in the fourth quarter, the company said in a statement Friday.

“We are encouraged by the strong reception of the Model Y in China and are quickly progressing to full production capacity,” the company said. The new Model S and Model X have also been “exceptionally well received,” it said, adding that it’s in the early stages of ramping production.