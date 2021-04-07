With recent Covid-19 wave under control, Chinese consumers spend on travel

China’s efforts to get its people spending got a boost over the three-day traditional tomb-sweeping holiday, with official and private data showing travel back up to pre-coronavirus levels by some metrics, reported the Wall Street Journal.

Over the recent three-day traditional tomb-sweeping holiday, which ended Monday, Chinese travelers made 102 million trips, more than double that of the same period a year earlier and equivalent to 94.5% of the trips made over the holiday in 2019, China’s Ministry of Culture and Tourism said Monday.

China’s largest travel-booking site, Trip.com Group, said Monday that bookings over the holiday quadrupled compared with a year earlier. The number of domestic flight and hotel reservations grew by double digits from levels recorded during the same three-day holiday in 2019, the company said. Ticket reservations for scenic spots were more than three times 2019’s levels, Trip.com reported.