Textron wins US patent case against DJI

US aerospace company Textron won a $279 million verdict on Friday against Chinese drone maker DJI Technology, persuading a federal jury in Waco, Texas that DJI willfully infringed its patents, reports Reuters . The jury agreed with subsidiary Textron Innovations Inc after a week-long trial that DJI’s drones violate its rights in two patents related to drone flight control systems.

A DJI spokesperson said in a statement Monday that the company “strongly disagrees” with the verdict and will “vigorously pursue all options” to defend its legal rights.

“Textron is a military helicopter company. DJI is a civilian drone company. No commonality exists between the technologies,” the statement said.