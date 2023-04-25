Temu enters European market

PDD Holdings’ budget shopping app Temu, Pinduoduo’s international sibling, has entered the European market, another step in its rapid global expansion, reports the South China Morning Post . The platform is now operating in France, Italy, Germany, the Netherlands, Spain and the UK, bringing the total number of countries where it operates to 10, according to Temu’s website.

The app first launched in September in the US, where it operates out of Boston. Earlier this year, it expanded to Canada, Australia and New Zealand. News first broke last month that it was planning a launch in the UK.

Similar to the strategy of Shanghai-based Pinduoduo, Temu features a wide selection of budget-priced items, with some of the cheapest small gadgets and home decor items costing less than $1.