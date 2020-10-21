TikTok downloads surge after Pakistan lifts 10-day blackout

Ten days after blocking the popular short video-sharing app TikTok, Pakistan on Monday lifted its ban and set off a flood of new downloads that propelled it to being the country’s third most popular app, reported Caixin.

The Pakistan Telecommunications Authority (PTA) said it had restored TikTok’s operations after the social media app pledged to block accounts featuring “obscenity and immorality” and to moderate content “in accordance with societal norms and the laws of Pakistan,” according to its official Twitter account, reported Caixin.

In response to the news, TikTok’s downloads on Apple’s App Store in Pakistan soared to third on the Sensor Tower ranking, after Likee, the short-video sharing subsidiary of China’s Joyy Inc., and Facebook’s WhatsApp.

The regulator had banned the app for unspecified complaints against immoral and indecent content and TikTok’s failure to develop a “satisfactory content monitoring mechanism.”