Trump threatens to cut off relations with China

Donald Trump has warned that he could “cut off the whole relationship” with China, in the latest escalation of US tensions with Beijing as he increasingly blames China for the global spread of the coronavirus, reported the Financial Times.

“There are many things we could do,” Trump told Fox Business’ Mornings With Maria on Thursday. “We could cut off the whole relationship. Now if you did, what would happen? You’d save $500 billion.”

It was unclear what that figure represented. The president has in recent weeks intensified his criticism of the Chinese government over the way it handled the disclosure of the virus, and has suggested that Beijing would be forced to pay a price.

Trump did not explain what he meant by cutting off ties. But some officials want him to remove Chinese companies from US supply chains. Pressed on how he could force US companies to move their supply chains, Trump told Fox Business: “One incentive, frankly, is to charge tax for them when they make product outside.”