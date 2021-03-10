Two sessions 2021: Environment high on the agenda as China pursues carbon neutrality

As China’s top leadership convenes the annual “Two Sessions” political meetings this week in Beijing, environmental matters are high on the agenda, reported Caixin.

On Friday, Premier Li Keqiang said in his work reportthat China would aim to further improve its natural environment, slash energy consumption per unit of GDP by about 3%, and continue cutting emissions of major pollutants during the coming year.

The country will draw up an action plan to bring carbon emissions to a peak by 2030, Li said, adding that China would “improve” its industrial structure and energy mix while also pushing to develop new energy sources and nuclear power, reported Caixin.

China will “strengthen comprehensive measures and joint efforts” to control air pollution, and bolster coordination on controlling levels of fine airborne particulates and ground-level ozone, both of which pose a threat to human health, Li said.